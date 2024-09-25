Her Husband Has Forgotten Their Anniversary Three Years In A Row, So She Wants To Leave Him

Relationships are a give and take in practically every aspect of life – from household chores and schedule obligations to personal or family matters.

There will simply be times when you have to lend your partner a hand and other times when they need your support more.

However, it’s agreed by practically everyone that on big days – like anniversaries – partners should both try and make each other feel special.

So, how would you feel if your spouse repeatedly forgot your anniversary multiple years in a row?

That’s the sad situation this 32-year-old woman is in. She and her husband, who’s 35, have been married for eight years, and like all couples, they’ve been through their fair share of ups and downs.

“But lately, it feels like he’s stopped putting effort into the little things that matter to me,” she admitted.

The biggest example of this is how her husband has forgotten their anniversary for the past three years.

When it happened for the first time, she actually let it slide. She knew they were both busy with their jobs, and she gave her husband the benefit of the doubt – thinking it was just an oversight.

Then, the second time, she made sure to remind her husband about their anniversary weeks in advance. Nonetheless, when the day rolled around, he didn’t even mention anything about it.

