Her Husband Passed Away, And His Ex-Wife Expects Her To Give Half Of Everything To Her Stepchildren, But She Doesn’t Want To Hand Over Anything

About seven months ago, this 30-year-old woman’s husband sadly passed away at only 41 years old.

They shared a blended family, as her late husband had two kids – an 11-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter – with his ex-wife. Additionally, she and her husband had a 2-year-old together together.

However, way before she even lost her husband, his ex had been a “nightmare” to deal with.

Apparently, her husband’s ex badmouthed both her and her husband from the very beginning of their relationship. But thankfully, all of this drama never affected her or her husband’s relationship with the children.

“We only got them every other weekend, so I have never really been a parental figure to them. But we have always had a good relationship,” she recalled.

Ever since her husband died, though, his ex-wife has become an even bigger issue. More specifically, his ex won’t stop contacting her and demanding that her stepkids get half of everything.

“Like, she wants me to sell the house, and I just don’t get it. I could see if my husband was worth millions, but he wasn’t,” she reasoned.

Sure, they were comfortable financially, yet according to her, she and her husband definitely were not wealthy. And now, despite wanting to do the right thing, she’s not interested in selling off all their assets and splitting everything completely down the middle.

She simply doesn’t believe it’s reasonable for her husband’s ex to expect that from her.

