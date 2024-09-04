Her Parents Expect Her To Drain Her Savings Account To Help Fund Her Little Sister’s Wedding, But She Cannot Afford That And Is Getting Called Selfish Over It

This 26-year-old woman named Amanda comes from a family that hasn’t always been well-off in terms of money. However, for the past few years, she’s been working hard to build her career and create her own financial stability.

“I’ve saved up a good amount of money, and I’m pretty proud of that,” she said.

Her parents, on the other hand, have still been struggling for a very long time. That’s why she has consistently tried to help them out whenever she can.

In the past, she’s footed the bill for things like groceries, bills, and even part of her younger sister’s college tuition.

“I didn’t mind because family comes first, right?” she asked.

Well, now that her sister Emma, who’s 22, is getting married, she feels like she has to set a financial boundary.

For some context, after her sister had just gotten engaged, she was approached by her parents, who asked if she could help fund the nuptials.

She didn’t immediately turn them down and instead simply asked how much money they needed. Yet, once her parents asked for a pretty big chunk of change, she knew she couldn’t do it.

Apparently, her parents wanted her to spend more cash than she already had saved up in her own bank account on her sister’s big day, and she was completely caught off guard.

