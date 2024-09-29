Her Roommate Freaked Out On Her For Refusing To Leave A First Date To Help Her After She Got Locked Out

This 26-year-old woman currently lives with her roommate Rachel, who’s 25, and they have been friends for a long time. But, while everything had been mostly fine between them, Rachel really ticked her off last weekend while she was on a date with a guy.

For some context, she’d liked the guy for a while and was really excited to go out with him. The night started off great, too, and it was clear that he put in a ton of effort.

“We weren’t just hanging out. He had planned out a whole evening of activities,” she recalled.

Yet, during the middle of her date, she received a bunch of frantic texts from Rachel, who’d accidentally locked herself out of their house.

Her roommate had gone to a friend’s house and was texting her from there at the time. However, Rachel proceeded to ask if she could leave her date, go home, and let her back inside.

Apparently, her roommate didn’t feel safe walking around their neighborhood alone at night. Rachel also couldn’t stay at her friend’s house, as her friend had to get up early for work in the morning and didn’t want to have a sleepover.

“And Rachel called a locksmith, but they wouldn’t arrive for at least another two hours and charge over $100,” she added.

Despite all of this, she never planned on going back to her house at all after her date, and even if she just traveled back to let Rachel inside, it was going to be at least a 45-minute drive.

Still, she came up with a compromise and told her roommate that she would come back after all. Rachel would just have to wait until her date was over.

