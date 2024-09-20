Her Sister Lied About Being Over Her Wedding Budget To Get More Money From Her For A Lavish Honeymoon And Accessories

This 28-year-old woman’s little sister, who’s 25, is currently engaged and has been planning her wedding for over a year. She also saved up some funds and planned to help her sister fund the event.

“Our family isn’t wealthy, so we all pitched in a portion to make my sister’s dream wedding come true,” she recalled.

However, around three months ago, her sister approached her with some bad news. Apparently, the nuptials had gone way over budget, and she was asked to fork over an additional $10,000 to cover the extra costs. Her sister wanted the money in two $5,000 installments.

Obviously, this was a ton of dough, so she was understandably hesitant in the beginning. But, being that it was for her little sister, she wanted to show her support.

In the end, she agreed to foot the $10,000 bill, even though she needed to dip into her own savings.

“My sister promised that this would be the last of her financial requests and assured me that her budget was tight but manageable,” she detailed.

Well, just last week, she found out that her sister hadn’t been honest with her. Rather, a mutual friend spilled about how her sister had already saved up a significant amount of money for the ceremony.

Then, her sister started misrepresenting the wedding budget to her and her parents, who were all pitching in.

It came out that some of the funds she’d given her sister to pay for her guests’ hotel accommodations – which is normal in her culture – weren’t entirely needed after all. She had been told that each hotel room cost $200, yet after speaking to their mutual friend, she discovered the rooms only cost $110 each.

