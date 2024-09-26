He’s Considering Leaving His Wife After She Accidentally Hurt Their Daughter While Struggling With Postpartum Depression

This 34-year-old man and his wife, who’s 26, have been together for five years now, and they have two daughters together, who are 3-years-old and 1-year-old.

Following the birth of their youngest, his wife also began to struggle with postpartum depression.

“Things got really tough, and I did my best to support her,” he recalled.

While he has always tried to be a shoulder to lean on for his wife, there has been some tension in their relationship – particularly when it comes to parenting.

That’s because he’s currently forced to work long hours, which means he isn’t often available to help out with drop-offs and pick-ups for their kids. This has caused his wife to resent him a bit.

However, he was really thrown for a loop a couple of months ago when his wife went further than he’d ever imagined. More specifically, while she was having a “postpartum episode,” she apparently hurt their 1-year-old daughter by accident.

“I know it wasn’t intentional, but it was really alarming and hard to move past,” he said.

“She was angry that I had worked late again and took her anger out on our baby.”

Besides this, there are also other lingering issues that have pushed him to question their relationship. For instance, he knows that his wife had cheated on him at least once while they were already married before they started a family.

