His Fiancée Called Him Cheap For Giving Her Brother A $2,000 Wedding Present Instead Of A $20,000 Rolex Like He Gifted His Own Brother

This 32-year-old man and his fiancée, who’s 26, have been together for a few years now, and they are planning to tie the knot in June 2025.

He’s quite well-off in terms of finances, as he runs a successful business in New York City. So, he recently purchased a home for him and his fiancée to move into following their nuptials.

His little brother, who’s 30, also happened to get married back in April.

“We’ve been best friends for as long as I can remember,” he said.

That’s why, as a wedding present, he decided to give his brother a Rolex. He knew his brother had been eyeing one specific watch for a long time, and the surprise went perfectly.

His brother didn’t anticipate receiving such a lavish gift and was ecstatic – which made him extremely happy.

However, the fancy present seemingly created some high expectations in his fiancée’s mind, and now, the watch is causing a lot of drama in their relationship.

For some context, his soon-to-be brother-in-law – his fiancée’s brother – just tied the knot about two weeks ago.

“And leading up to his wedding, she kept making comments about how much her brother loves Rolexes. She’d mention it here and there, but I didn’t really pay much attention,” he recalled.

