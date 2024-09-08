His Fiancée Wants To Have A Child-Free Wedding After His Daughter Tore Up Her Gown, But He Threatened To Call Off The Nuptials If His Daughter Was Uninvited

This man is currently engaged, and he and his fiancée are set to tie the knot very soon.

He also has a 14-year-old daughter, who he wanted to be included in the wedding party. In fact, she’s supposed to be his “Best Woman.”

That’s why, while planning their nuptials, he and his fiancée both told his daughter that she could wear any dress that she really loved.

“So I took her shopping, and she chose a dress,” he recalled.

Yet, once they returned home, his fiancée was furious and had a ton of negative opinions on the gown. More specifically, she thought his daughter’s dress was way too promiscuous.

This caused them to get into a pretty big argument, and he made it clear that his fiancée had no right to shame his daughter.

“And she doesn’t get a say in what my daughter should wear,” he added.

“She was sulking for a day because of that.”

Yet, the drama was still far from over – since the very next day, he realized that the dress was gone. Spoiler alert: his fiancée actually got rid of it so his daughter wouldn’t be able to wear it.

