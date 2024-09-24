His Girlfriend Called Him Selfish And Lazy For Not Getting Lunch With Her Mother On The Anniversary Of His Brother’s Death, Even Though He Has His Own Traditions For That Day Each Year

Following the death of relatives, it is common for people to adopt traditions as a way to honor and remember their loved ones.

After this 30-year-old man’s younger brother died at only 22 years old, he did the same.

His brother was sadly diagnosed with cancer and fought hard against the disease. But tragically, his brother passed away.

“Ever since, I’ve been donating blood on the anniversary of his death every year,” he said.

He always takes a day off from work and begins by visiting his brother’s grave. Afterward, he donates blood before returning home, relaxing, and watching his brother’s favorite movie.

“I know it’s a simple, personal tradition, but it means a lot to me,” he explained.

He’s now in a relationship, though, and his girlfriend Anna doesn’t exactly understand that.

For some context, Anna is 31, and they’ve been dating for nine months. His girlfriend also happened to ask if he could meet up with her and her mom for lunch on the anniversary of his brother’s passing this year – which was just yesterday.

“I have met her mom many times before, and it wasn’t the ‘meet the parents for the first time’ situation,” he clarified.

