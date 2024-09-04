His Girlfriend Is Pregnant And Pressuring Him To Tie The Knot Before Their Baby Is Born, But He’s Only 17 And Doesn’t Feel Like He’s Ready

This 17-year-old young man thought he knew exactly where his life was headed. His plan was to finish high school, begin working in construction, just like his dad, and slowly build his career – brick by brick.

He’s also in a relationship, and his 19-year-old girlfriend is already in her sophomore year of college, studying to be a nurse.

“We were both young and in love, thinking we had all the time in the world to plan our lives,” he recalled.

Yet, in the blink of an eye, everything was turned upside down. Just a few weeks ago, he found out that his girlfriend was pregnant, and he was shell-shocked – particularly because they’d always been safe.

Nonetheless, she’s expecting a baby, and now, his vision of his future has totally changed.

To his surprise, though, his girlfriend was actually quite calm in the wake of this situation. She spoke about how they’d make it work together and discussed her intentions to balance both going to school and raising their baby.

However, his girlfriend then dropped a pretty big bomb. She claimed that she wanted to get married prior to their baby being born.

“I was floored. Marriage? I love her, but I’m only 17 and still in high school. I haven’t even started my job in construction yet, and marriage just feels like a huge, overwhelming step,” he detailed.

He wound up telling his girlfriend that he needed some time to think about it, but it soon became clear that his hesitation was really hurting her.

