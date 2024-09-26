His Wife Cheated On Him 15 Years Ago, And He Still Isn’t Over It, So Now That His Kids Are In College, He’s Considering Divorce

As time drags by, some people are able to look past traumatic events – whether they involve partners, family members, or friends. For others, no amount of time can help them forget or move on.

This man has been in the latter boat ever since his wife cheated on him 15 years ago. She had an affair that lasted for a couple of weeks, and he was devastated after finding out.

But, they shared two children – 3-year-old twin daughters – at the time, and he knew that he couldn’t leave.

“For me, my kids were my utmost priority, and I did not want them to struggle at all,” he recalled.

That’s why he decided to stay with his wife, and to her credit, she did work to follow all of the “reconciliation steps.”

As for him, it took a few years before he was able to feel love for his wife again. At that same time, she put a lot of effort into bettering both herself and their relationship.

“However, I had never forgotten the affair, and my wife cheating on me was always on the back of my mind,” he admitted.

And now, 15 years later, he still can’t shake the thought – despite their marriage seeming okay from the outside.

Sure, he and his wife have gone through ups and downs, like all couples. Yet, they have also gone on vacations together and frequently enjoy date nights. Not to mention, they are quite romantic with each other.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.