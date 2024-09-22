His Wife Keeps Dragging Out Their Divorce And Still Lives At His House, So He Wants To Have His Girlfriend Move In

Have you ever been stuck in a relationship that you simply couldn’t escape? Unfortunately, this guy knows the struggle all too well.

He’s currently married to his wife despite not wanting to be. In fact, he asked for a divorce about four years ago, and it still hasn’t happened.

At the time, he told his wife that he’d save up around $15,000 to give her before they officially split up. That way, she wouldn’t have to start over with nothing.

“I live in Texas, and I had a house before we were married, so it’s not up for grabs in the divorce,” he explained.

Then, just last year, his wife finally agreed to take the money and move out of his home. Yet, that was short-lived, as she apparently lied.

His wife never actually took the funds, and soon after she left, she came running back. On top of that, she claimed she was diagnosed with lupus.

For some context, she’d never worked throughout their marriage – despite him sending her to school on three separate occasions and her graduating every single time. Spoiler alert: this didn’t change after she found out she had lupus, either.

On the contrary, his wife has moved back into his home and stays there all day, every day.

“Mostly laying down or sitting on the couch while I’m home,” he detailed.

