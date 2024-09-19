History Has Witnessed Dozens Of Dangerous Fashion Trends, From Toxic Lead-Filled Cosmetics To Hats Made With Mercury

The world has certainly seen its fair share of dangerous fashion and makeup trends. Many people desired to be beautiful, but they did so at a great cost.

From toxic cosmetics laced with lead to shoes that hindered the ability to walk, such trends show the lengths people were willing to go when it came to style and beauty.

At the time, they may have been popular, but that doesn’t mean they were healthy or safe. These practices posed major health risks. Today, they serve as a reminder of how important it is to have safety guidelines for fashion and beauty products.

Here are a few historical but hazardous fashion trends.

Kohl Eye Liner

Throughout Africa, India, Pakistan, and the Middle East, kohl was used as an eyeliner during ancient times. In ancient Egypt, it was believed that kohl protected their eyes from sand, heat, and various diseases.

Egyptians of all social classes used kohl, and the nobility used a higher-quality product, of course. They applied kohl by wetting it with saliva and painting it in lines around their eyelids.

Kohl was dangerous because it contained lead. Over time, the exposure to lead became toxic. Wearers of kohl eyeliner can experience lead poisoning, especially since the eye membranes lead directly into the body.

It can cause symptoms such as anemia, muscle/joint pain, headaches, fertility issues, seizures, neurological damage, coma, and death. Blindness and eye infections were also high possibilities.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.