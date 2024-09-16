Live Painters Are The Latest, Unique Way To Preserve The Memory Of Your Wedding Day, Capturing Meaningful Moments On Canvas

There are so many fun and creative ways to make sure every tender, sweet, and heartwarming moment from your wedding lives on forever. Aside from hiring a photographer and videographer, you can incorporate photo booths or use drones to preserve the memories.

If you want a really unique way to capture the essence of your special day, hiring a live painter is the way to go.

Unlike traditional photography or videography, a live painter artistically interprets meaningful moments as they happen. The most common wedding moments painted are usually the first kiss or first dance, but couples can request any other scene of their choice to be painted.

And what’s more, everyone will be able to see the live painter in action, which provides another source of entertainment at your wedding.

Guests can witness the transformation of a blank canvas into a striking masterpiece that encapsulates your love story.

Still on the fence about hiring a live wedding painter? Here are a few things you should know about the process.

How Much Is A Live Wedding Painter?

The cost of a live wedding painter is usually between $1,500 and $10,000. The artist’s experience level, travel expenses, popularity level, and the type of supplies used, such as brushes, paint, canvases, and easels, can all factor into the price.

It is not necessary to tip your wedding painter if they are the owner of the live wedding painting company. But, if they are an employee of the company, it is recommended to tip $50 to $100 with a thank-you card to express your appreciation.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.