Moral Values Shift With The Seasons, Possibly Due To Anxiety, Making People More Loyal In The Fall And Spring, According To Recent Research

Humans often change with the seasons. Throughout the year, our emotional states, diets, physical activity levels, and even color preferences fluctuate.

A new study has demonstrated that moral values can also experience a shift. It’s just something to keep in mind as autumn settles in.

Researchers analyzed over 230,000 responses from a decade’s worth of online surveys from people in the United States, along with smaller groups in Australia and Canada. The questions in the surveys were based on the framework that social scientists use to evaluate people’s judgments of right and wrong.

According to Ian Hohm, the lead author of the study and a graduate student of psychology at the University of British Columbia, the framework is called moral foundations theory. It is composed of five fundamental values that inform human social behavior.

Authority (respect for rules and leaders), loyalty (devotion to one’s own group), and purity (cleanliness and piety) are all foundational “binding values” that are associated with conformity and togetherness.

They can boost cooperation among members of an in-group, but they can also increase prejudice against those outside of an in-group.

These principles were weaker in the summer and winter. The more extreme the seasonal weather differences were in summer, the more notable the effect was. That means people are more loyal in the fall and spring.

Fairness (treating everyone equally) and care (preventing harm to others) are thought of as individual values and rights. They did not illustrate a consistent seasonal pattern.

The seasonal swings can be explained by anxiety. The researchers gathered data from 90,000 survey respondents and Internet search frequencies and discovered that anxiety levels peak in the spring and fall.

