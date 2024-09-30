Mounting Evidence That Animals Of All Kinds Have More Complex Conscious Thoughts Than Previously Believed Pushed Researchers To Sign The New York Declaration On Animal Consciousness

Within the last few years, scientists have found an increasing amount of evidence that animals of all sorts have more complex conscious thoughts or experiences than previously believed.

A range of creatures, including birds, fish, insects, and crustaceans, have demonstrated signs of sentience.

For example, studies have shown that crows can be trained to report what they see. Additionally, octopuses can feel physical/emotional pain and will go out of their way to avoid experiences that have given them pain in the past.

Cuttlefish can recall details from specific events, while zebrafish have been known to display curiosity. Even bees and fruit flies are being investigated for their capacity for conscious experience.

The discoveries have prompted a group of nearly 40 researchers to sign The New York Declaration on Animal Consciousness, which discusses the possibility of all vertebrates and many invertebrates having conscious experiences. They hope the declaration will transform how scientists view and treat animals.

The New York Declaration on Animal Consciousness was presented at New York University during a conference.

It states that “there is strong scientific support” that mammals and birds have conscious experience. Evidence also indicates that there is “a realistic possibility of conscious experience in all vertebrates,” such as fish, reptiles, and amphibians, as well as many invertebrates, such as insects, decapod crustaceans, and mollusks like octopus, squid, and cuttlefish.

Generally, the terms animal sentience and consciousness refer to the ability to sense the outside world and feel pain, fear, joy, and other feelings. In some cases, it might even imply a certain level of self-awareness.

Among the declaration’s signatories is Jonathan Birch, a philosophy professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

