Nearly 70% Of U.S. Hospitals Associated With A Medical School Have At Least One Fast-Food Restaurant, A Potential Hazard To The Health Of Patients

People from other countries are often under the impression that Americans have a great obsession with junk food. You can see why they might make that assumption since fast food joints are pretty much everywhere in the United States—even in hospitals!

According to researchers with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, there is at least one fast-food restaurant inside the facilities of almost 70 percent of U.S. hospitals associated with a medical school.

Initially, a study from 2006 reported that 63 percent of hospitals affiliated with medical schools had fast-food restaurants on their properties.

As you can see, that percentage has clearly grown over the years. In hospitals, the five most common fast food eateries are Subway, Starbucks, Au Bon Pain, Chick-fil-A, and McDonald’s.

“Making fast food like cheeseburgers and fried chicken available in hospitals is hazardous to the health of patients, visitors, and staff,” Dr. Zeeshan Ali, the lead author of the study and a nutrition program specialist with the Physicians Committee, said. “Hospitals are places of healing, and any food served in hospitals should help reinforce that message with plenty of healthful meals focused on fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans.”

Eating fast food increases the risk of developing heart disease and Type 2 diabetes. If consumed four times per week, the risk of heart disease is elevated by up to 80 percent.

According to the researchers, the presence of fast food restaurants in hospitals directly conflicts with the message for patients to eat more healthily.

In the past, research has shown that families visiting the hospital were more likely to buy McDonald’s if it was available in the hospital. Additionally, they are four times more likely to consume junk food on the day of the appointment.

The researchers had medical students from 192 medical and osteopathic schools complete online surveys about the fast food restaurants in the hospitals where they rotated during their training. A list of common fast-food chains was provided, and the students were allowed to add any others that were present.

