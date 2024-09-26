New Research Suggests The Siren Call Is Real, As A Woman’s High-Pitched Voice Can Encourage Men To Take More Risks

In Greek mythology, sirens were female creatures able to lure sailors with their enchanting voices. Now, a new study suggests this phenomenon isn’t strictly founded in folklore.

According to recent research published in Personality and Individual Differences, men are more likely to be drawn into risky situations when it’s for women who have higher-pitched voices.

However, this was only true if the women showed an interest in such behavior. That’s because additional tests showed men adopted a more cautious approach when women seemed uninterested in risk-taking.

Elaborate mating rituals and feats of strength to win a woman over may seem like things only wild animals or past heroes engaged in. However, these acts are still displayed in their own way in modern times.

Think of the complex marriage proposals you see on Instagram or the fact that hopeful singles willingly subject themselves to dating competitions like “The Bachelorette.”

These may seem silly compared to historical romance tales, but a similar theory underlies them both – men who take chances on love are generally seen as more valuable partners.

Still, just how far men are willing to go may also depend on certain factors, including female attractiveness.

One past study on this topic even found that men preferred women who had a higher, more bubbly voice instead of those who had a lower, more sultry tone.

This latest research has gone even further, involving young adult Chinese males who participated in hypothetical scenarios in virtual reality.

