Police In Rio De Janeiro Executed 16 Search Warrants And Seized Claw Machines And Their Prizes, Suspecting Organized Crime Groups Could Be Behind The Games

Police in Rio de Janeiro have been targeting claw machines for potential criminal activity. But how could claw machines be a threat to the public?

The popular arcade game is enjoyed by children and adults alike. The thrill of possibly winning a fun prize brings people back to play again and again.

However, the police stated that the claw machines are a way of scamming users. They are games of chance rather than skill and are similar to slot machines, which the government considers to be illegal.

Claw machines are located in supermarkets, shopping malls, subway stations, arcades, and toy stores throughout Rio de Janeiro.

On August 28, the police carried out 16 search warrants and seized the machines and their prizes, including cell phones, tablets, laptops, a firearm, and even the adorable plushies.

They are looking into whether organized crime groups may be responsible for the claw machines since they already run slot machines and a lottery known as “Animal Game” across the city.

It was the second time that police have cracked down on claw machines. Back in May, officers confiscated another 80 machines. They were stocked with counterfeit plushies, but that wasn’t the worst part.

A thorough analysis of their programming found that it was rigged. Winning pulls were only allowed after a certain number of attempts.

Successful snags were made with an electrical current from the claw so that it held onto the prize. Of course, children are not aware of the programming and are prone to blowing their pocket money for a chance to earn a prize.

