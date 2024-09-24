She Became The Queen Of Scotland When She Was Only Six-Days-Old, And She Was Convicted Of Plotting To Assassinate Another Queen

Mary Queen of Scots is often referenced in films and television series as she’s one of the most famous monarchs in history. After all, her life was filled with drama.

Mary was born in Scotland in 1542. Her father, King James V of Scotland, died just a week before her birth. Therefore, Mary was next in line for the throne and became the Queen of Scotland when she was only six-days-old. Throughout her childhood, Scotland was ruled by regents.

Mary was sent to France as a teenager and married the Dauphin, or young prince of France, Francis II, in 1558.

Their marriage was arranged to form a Catholic alliance between the two countries against Protestant England. However, their marriage was short-lived after Francis died in 1561, and Mary was sent back to Scotland as a widow.

After the Scottish Reformation, tensions between Catholics and Protestants were at an all-time high. Mary fell in love with her cousin, Henry Stuart, Lord Darnley, and they got married in 1565. However, their marriage became quite chaotic and filled with drama and murder.

Mary discovered Henry was vain, arrogant, and had a problem with drinking. While Mary was six months pregnant with their son in 1566, Henry enviously murdered her private secretary, David Rizzio.

After their son James, the future King James VI of Scotland, was born and baptized in 1566, Henry died of a mysterious strangulation in Edinburgh eight months later.

Three months following Henry’s death, she married James Hepburn, Earl of Bothwell, who some believed was involved in the murder of Henry.

Their marriage was met with disapproval, and significant Catholic and Protestant leaders were not happy with Mary. The Lords of Congregation decided to rise against Mary and imprisoned her in 1567.

