She Blamed Her Brother For Causing His Wife To Have Body Issues Again Because He Told Her To Lose Weight Not Even A Year After Having Their Second Baby

This woman’s brother, Greg, has been married to his wife, Sandra, for eight years now. But her sister-in-law also happened to be her best friend long before that, and they were always very close.

So, while they were teenagers, she knew that Sandra struggled with disordered eating.

“I can count on one hand the number of times Sandra ate during our lunch period,” she recalled.

“She had recovered, but those things are lifelong struggles.”

Yet sadly, after Sandra gave her brother Greg two beautiful babies, he made his wife’s old body issues resurface, and she started battling disordered eating again.

For some context, her brother and sister-in-law have two kids in total. During the pregnancies, Sandra gained between 20 and 30 pounds as well.

This worried her at the time, but thankfully, Sandra did not slip back into her past eating patterns afterward.

“I was so proud of her,” she said, “Then, my brother ruined everything.”

That’s because, about a year after Sandra delivered their second baby, she still had not lost the extra weight she’d gained. At the time, she was 140 pounds at five foot four; meanwhile, she used to weigh about 115 pounds.

