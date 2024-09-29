She Catfished Her Brother-In-Law To Expose His Shady Behavior, But Now That Her Sister’s Divorcing Him, She Feels Guilty For Ruining Their Marriage

This 27-year-old woman and her sister Anna, who’s 32, are really close. However, she’s always been a bit wary of Anna’s husband, Mark.

Her sister and her brother-in-law have been married for four years, and on the surface, their relationship seemed great. Mark himself is also a very funny and charming guy who’s beloved by the rest of her family.

Despite that, she couldn’t get rid of a gut feeling that something was “off” about him.

It all began with Mark acting strangely around her. He would make suggestive remarks about her appearance whenever her sister wasn’t there and message her late at night, saying he wanted to “talk.”

“I brushed it off as him just being friendly or maybe a bit tipsy. I didn’t want to make a big deal out of it and potentially ruin my sister’s happiness over something that could just be my paranoia,” she recalled.

Then, Mark took it all one step further last month when he actually texted her and asked to meet up for drinks without Anna finding out.

To her, that was the last straw, and she knew she had to do something. But she didn’t want to directly confront Mark about his behavior since she figured he’d just deny it, and she would look like the bad guy.

“So, I came up with a plan – one that I’m regretting now,” she said.

More specifically, she created a fake account on social media pretending to be a girl named Emma and proceeded to catfish Mark. She made Emma look like an attractive woman who had interests similar to those of her brother-in-law.

