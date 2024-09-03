She Doesn’t Want Her Fiancé’s Little Brother At Her Wedding Because He Secretly Recorded Her In The Bathroom, But Her Fiancé And His Family Think She Needs To Get Over It

This 22-year-old woman from Texas is currently engaged, but last September, her fiancé’s little brother – who was 15 years old at the time – did the unthinkable. While she was using the restroom and taking a shower, he actually recorded her under the bathroom door.

Her fiancé’s little brother wound up seeing her in an extremely vulnerable state, and obviously, she was not aware and didn’t give him permission.

“I found out while I was still in the shower due to seeing the light on his [freaking] school Chromebook that he was using to record me with,” she recalled.

Afterward, she contacted the police, and her fiancé’s brother is now being charged with a State Jail Felony. Since then, there has not been an official ruling, but the next court date is set to take place in September of this year.

In the wake of what happened, she understandably didn’t want to be around her fiancé’s brother, either, since he made her super uncomfortable. And now that her wedding is approaching in October, she made it crystal clear to her fiancé that she didn’t want his brother to attend the event.

Plus, she pointed out how the rest of her family didn’t want him there, either, and she really thought her fiancé understood that.

Well, when she reached out to her soon-to-be mother-in-law, asking her to RSVP on their wedding website, a ton of drama ensued.

Her mother-in-law realized that her fiancé’s brother’s name was not on the guest list. Then, her fiancé received a text from his mom, who tried to claim that his little brother was still family.

“Also, his dad was supposed to officiate the wedding, and he texted my fiancé a day after his mom had brought this up and said that he would not marry us because of everything going on – meaning the charges and not allowing their son at the wedding,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.