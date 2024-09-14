She Found Out Her Fiancé, Who Makes $200,000 A Year, Bought Her Engagement Ring For $38 Online, So She Said She Didn’t Want It

Just a few weeks ago, this 27-year-old woman was proposed to by her fiancé, who is 29, and she didn’t see it coming at all.

“But we’ve been together for three years, and things have been going great. So I was really excited and said yes!” she recalled.

When she first saw the diamond engagement ring – an oval cut with diamonds across the band – that her fiancé got, she really liked it, too. All of her friends and family also thought it was stunning.

Yet, she found it strange that her fiancé wouldn’t tell her where he bought it after she asked. He only said that he got a “great deal.”

She didn’t read too much into it, though, until they were in bed yesterday, and she decided to ask if the ring was actually a diamond or moissanite.

“Mainly out of curiosity. I don’t have a preference, by the way,” she noted.

Well, her fiancé wasn’t sure and stated he’d have to look it up. That was when he pulled out his phone and went on an app known as Temu, which is an online marketplace known for offering extremely discounted items.

She was surprised to see that and asked if her fiancé had actually bought her ring from the app. He didn’t immediately respond, either, which is why she kept pressing him.

In the end, all he responded was, “Does it matter?” before he got up, left the room, and slept on the couch.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.