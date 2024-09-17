She Had No Clue That Her Boyfriend Was Married And Dumped Him As Soon As She Found Out, But His Wife Kept Badmouthing Her And Calling Her A Homewrecker

Just a few months ago, this woman met her boyfriend, and she thought she was getting into a real relationship.

They immediately “clicked,” and she found him fun and charming. As a bonus, he seemed super into her.

“We started seeing each other, and everything was great… until it wasn’t,” she recalled.

A few months after they began dating, she made a shocking realization – the guy was actually married!

She was completely caught off guard because he’d hidden his marriage incredibly well. Even so, she felt very dumb for not figuring out he was a cheater sooner.

She also immediately called off their relationship, but her boyfriend continued trying to get back together with her after that.

Eventually, the guy’s wife learned about his infidelity as well, and she was absolutely livid – which she completely understood.

“But instead of confronting him or holding him accountable, she turned her rage on me,” she revealed.

All of a sudden, his wife began badmouthing her online and calling her a home-wrecker, despite the fact that she really didn’t know her boyfriend was married. This led people to start sending her angry messages and calling her all sorts of names.

