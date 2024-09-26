She Secretly Got Her Son Tested For ADHD After Her Husband Said She Wasn’t Allowed, So When He Found Out, He Was Livid

This 26-year-old woman and her husband, who is 34, have two kids together – a 7-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter. When it comes to her parenting style, she has always emphasized education and learning, as she knows they are both of utmost importance.

“My kids knew how to read well before kindergarten and have always reached benchmarks perfectly on time or early,” she said.

“I know my children are smart, capable, well-behaved children. My husband is very proud of this as well.”

Yet, out of the blue, her son has recently begun having some trouble in school. It all started earlier in the academic year when she found out he had issues with paying attention and speaking out of turn from his teacher.

She knew that her son was a big talker, but she always wrote off his behavior as simply being a “talkative kid.” In hindsight, though, she realizes that her daughter has always been really quiet, which is perhaps why she never noticed her son’s heightened tendency.

In addition to these problems, she learned that her son had been turning in either incomplete or inaccurate schoolwork quite often. Apparently, he kept writing down the wrong assignments.

“I always check his homework, so he does do that well, but when he isn’t closely monitored, he isn’t doing great,” she detailed.

So, her son’s teacher wound up kindly explaining how he was not falling behind or a bad kid. Instead, his teacher stated that he was simply showing signs of ADHD.

This led her to broach the conversation with her husband, and to her surprise, he didn’t want to hear anything about it. He’s supposedly extremely “old school” and does not “believe in things like that.”

