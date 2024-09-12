She Slept With Her Boyfriend’s Best Friend To Get Even After She Caught Her Boyfriend Cheating On Her With Her Own Sister

This 25-year-old woman and her now ex-boyfriend, who’s 27, had been together for over two years. But, their relationship recently came crashing down when she arrived home early from a work trip and caught him cheating.

The worst part? She actually walked in on her boyfriend in bed with her own sister, who’s four years younger than her.

At the time, her boyfriend swore on his life that he’d simply made a “mistake” and promised it was just a one-time thing. According to him, they were both drinking and tipsy, and her sister was apparently the one who came onto her boyfriend.

Before she made this devastating discovery, she and her sister were super close, and her sister would come over often. She, her sister, and her boyfriend would all hang out a lot, too.

“So I have no idea if this was really a one-time thing or not,” she revealed.

“And quite frankly, I don’t care to know. Once was enough.”

After she found her boyfriend and sister sleeping together, she immediately left to get some space, staying at her friend’s house. Her boyfriend continued blowing up her phone as well, but she just ignored his attempts to talk.

Instead of answering him, she ultimately reached out to her boyfriend’s best friend.

“Who is actually someone I knew before my boyfriend knew him,” she clarified.

