She Snitched On Her Best Friend For Cheating With A Guy She Met On A Dating App, So Her Friend Cut Her Off

This 19-year-old woman has a 23-year-old best friend named Cora, who’s been in a relationship for around two years.

Cora and her boyfriend Jamie, who’s 25, always seemed like a wonderful couple.

“I honestly thought they were great for each other and were going to get married one day,” she admitted.

Then, a few weeks ago, her friend confessed to cheating on Jaime with another man, and her faith in their relationship went out the window.

Apparently, Cora met this other guy on a dating app and wouldn’t stop talking about how great he was in bed. This was appalling for her to hear, and she straight-up told her friend that cheating was seriously wrong.

“I hated cheaters ever since my dad cheated on my mom, and covering for one would’ve made me sick,” she reasoned.

This wound up sparking an argument between her and Cora, too, and her friend tried to rationalize the infidelity by claiming that Jaime simply couldn’t satisfy her “needs,” even though she still loved him.

On top of that, Cora told her if Jaime ever asked, she needed to keep the affair a secret.

She was shocked that her friend expected her to just go along with this, and after a few days went by, she couldn’t stop thinking about how Jaime deserved to know the truth.

