She Thinks Her Boyfriend Is A Wonderful Guy, But She Still Wants To Break Up With Him Because Their Love Life Is Terrible

This 34-year-old woman is currently in a relationship, and she genuinely thinks her boyfriend – who is 33 – is a great guy. They’ve been together for two and a half years now, and she believes he is extremely hard-working and loyal.

According to her, her boyfriend’s ideal Friday night is hanging out at home with her and enjoying some takeout while watching a movie.

“He calls his mom, is supportive to friends, dotes on our dog, etc.,” she added.

Yet, there is just one big problem: their love life in the bedroom. And she doesn’t think her boyfriend’s other amazing qualities can make up for the lack of romance in their relationship.

For some context, they practically never sleep together, and when they do, she admitted that it was terrible.

It only happens once a month, or sometimes, once every other month. And honestly, she never truly enjoys it. She does not feel like her needs are satisfied, and the main event never lasts very long.

Her boyfriend doesn’t care about their dead love life, either. He’s told her that he’s not bothered since it’s “not his thing” anyway, and he’s always really tired from work and life in general.

She, on the other hand, is devastated by the lack of spark between them.

“I’m so disappointed. I feel completely unwanted, unloved, and undesirable,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.