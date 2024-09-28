She Thinks Her Husband Ruined The Birth Of Their First Child By Forcing Her To Deliver At Home Instead Of Bringing Her To The Hospital Like She Always Wanted

This woman welcomed her first baby – a girl – into the world eight weeks ago, but she sadly feels like her husband ruined the entire experience for her.

That’s because he forced her to give birth at home when she always wanted to deliver at a hospital.

For some context, as soon as she learned she was pregnant, her husband quickly started bombarding her and talking about how she should have a home birth.

“I really do not know why he was so adamant about it, but he was,” she recalled.

“At first, I brushed him off and told him I would think about it because I was only six weeks pregnant, and the birth seemed so far off.”

However, time flew by quickly, and her husband never let her voice her own opinion on the matter.

Whenever they’d go to doctor’s appointments, and she’d get asked whether or not she had a birth plan, her husband would literally talk over her – pushing for a home birth.

Of course, this sparked some arguments between them throughout her entire pregnancy, and she never really wanted to deliver their daughter anywhere but a hospital.

Rather than listening to her, though, she kept getting pressured into going with what her husband wanted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.