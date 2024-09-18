She Told Her Brother And His Wife That They Should’ve Thought Harder About Their Financial Situation Before Having Children Since They Cannot Afford Them

For this 25-year-old woman’s whole life, she has been financially independent and worked extremely hard to build her own career.

Her 30-year-old brother, on the other hand, is in a different boat. He is currently married and has two kids – a 2-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter. Plus, he and his wife have been struggling with money for years now.

“Probably because of their spending habits and lifestyle,” she said.

So, her brother and sister-in-law are constantly asking for financial help from family members. According to her, her parents actually enable that kind of behavior; meanwhile, she tries to keep her brother at arm’s length.

Well, just a couple of weeks ago, she wasn’t able to avoid her brother anymore.

That’s because, one day, he reached out and directly asked her for a whopping $3,000 – claiming he needed it to cover some bills for his children.

“He did not bother to elaborate on what expenses,” she recalled.

Given that, she said no. Then, she actually told both her brother and his wife that they should’ve thought harder about their financial situation before having kids.

While she might’ve been right, her brother didn’t appreciate her feedback. He wound up freaking out on her – accusing her of being heartless, selfish, and not understanding since she doesn’t have any children of her own.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.