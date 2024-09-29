She Told Her Husband That She’d Rather Get Divorced Than Have Her Mother-In-Law Live With Them

This woman is married and has a 2-year-old son with her husband, who also happens to be in the military. So, next year, they may have the opportunity to move closer to their hometown.

While this may sound like a dream for some, she is not exactly excited because her mother-in-law found out and now wants to live with them and travel practically wherever they go.

She has no idea why her mother-in-law is even interested in that, as her home is already completely paid off. That means the only bills her mother-in-law is paying are for basic utilities.

On top of that, her husband and his mother can’t even get along for more than 30 minutes at a time.

Yet, her mother-in-law claimed to be “thinking about the future” and wanted to discuss the possibility of living together the next time they visited home.

“And my husband thinks this could be a great idea because she would be able to have a relationship with our son and could watch him while I go back to work,” she explained.

To be clear, she admitted to feeling bad about not contributing any money to their household in the past. When she shared this with her husband, though, he still wanted her to stay at home, mainly because their son is non-verbal and recently diagnosed with autism.

But while she might have personally felt guilty, her being a stay-at-home mom didn’t put any strain on their finances.

“We are financially stable, and me being a stay-at-home mom has never been a stressor in our marriage. So I don’t feel like we need my mother-in-law here for that,” she reasoned.

