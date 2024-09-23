She Wants To Break Up With Her Fiancé And Let Him Be With Her Sister Since Everyone In Her Family Seems To Think They’d Be Happier Together

This 25-year-old woman and her fiancé, who’s 28, have been engaged for one month, and she believes that he is an amazing guy.

“He’s kind, thoughtful, successful, and way out of my league. I love him so much,” she said.

But, she’s recently begun thinking that she may not be the right person for him, and her fiancé might be better suited for her sister Tara, who’s 27.

According to her, Tara is everything that she is not. Her sister is smart, outgoing, and so beautiful that she literally turns heads anywhere she goes. Tara has always been her parents’ favorite child, too, making their family proud.

So, once her fiancé entered the picture, her family started dropping tons of hints that he would be happier with Tara instead of her.

For instance, when she first introduced them all, her family wouldn’t stop talking about how perfect her fiancé was. She figured this was normal at first, and her family was simply excited. Now, though, it’s striking her as strange.

“My mom constantly makes comments like, ‘Tara and your fiancé just have so much in common,’ and my dad has said things like, ‘It’s a shame Tara didn’t meet someone like him sooner. They’d make a power couple,'” she revealed.

And whenever her fiancé and Tara would talk at family gatherings, all of her relatives would point out their chemistry. Her aunt even stated that Tara would be lucky to find a guy like her fiancé while staring straight at the pair!

“I laughed it off because what else could I do? I know Tara is incredible, and honestly, I’m just not sure I’m the right person for him,” she admitted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.