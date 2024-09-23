She Wants To Skip Her Cousin’s Expensive, Lavish Wedding Since He Hasn’t Paid Her Back The $5,000 She Loaned Him Years Ago

A few years ago, this 31-year-old woman loaned her cousin Mike, who’s 34, $5,000 when he was in a tough spot.

She didn’t hesitate to lend him a hand at the time because they’d always been very close. Mike also promised to pay her back as soon as possible, and she fully trusted him.

Yet, now that her cousin is throwing a super lavish wedding and still hasn’t cleared his debt with her, she is furious.

For some context, whenever she’s brought up the money over the years, Mike has repeatedly come up with excuses. He swore he would pay her back next month or claimed to be hitting a rough patch again.

She tried to be understanding, too, but after nothing changed and her cousin got engaged, she hit her breaking point.

Mike is set to tie the knot next month, and his nuptials will not be a small, family affair. Rather, he is dropping a ton of cash on a massive wedding.

“Like, we’re talking luxury everything – fancy venue, over-the-top decor, expensive clothes, and apparently, they’re even flying somewhere exotic for the honeymoon,” she revealed.

“It’s insane how much they’re spending, and all I can think is, ‘How can you afford all this but not pay me back what you owe?'”

She tried confiding in her parents about the situation as well, but they’ve both taken Mike’s side. She actually got accused of being selfish and urged to “let it go” so she wouldn’t ruin her cousin’s special day.

