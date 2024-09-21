She Went To A St. Patrick’s Day Party In 2001 And Vanished After Arguing With Her Boyfriend In A Bar

Originally from Dulce, New Mexico, Melissa Montoya was 42-years-old in 2001. Despite being a member of the Jicarilla Apache Nation Reservation, she lived with her non-native boyfriend in a remote region of Colorado.

According to Darlene Gomez, Melissa’s second cousin and an attorney, she was an extremely strong individual.

“She worked on a ranch. She was physically strong. Someone who was very strong and independent and fierce,” Darlene said.

However, Melissa’s relationship with her boyfriend was reportedly tumultuous and riddled with worsening domestic abuse – which made her afraid to leave.

Her younger cousin, Melody Gomez, recalled visiting Melissa and her boyfriend’s home, allowing her to get a closer look at their relationship. She described Melissa’s boyfriend as “very, very controlling.”

Then, over time, Melody’s interactions with her cousin dwindled.

“He was so controlling that they stayed home out at their ranch the majority of the time. You would only see her come into town, like, for supplies,” Melody said.

By the time March 2001 rolled around, though, it seemed like something had shifted. Melissa was supposedly in the midst of ending her relationship with her boyfriend.

Her family offered to take her in during this process, but she turned them down. Darlene explained that Melissa’s family home was very small and did not have running water.

