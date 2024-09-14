She Won’t Get Rid Of The Parrot She’s Had For 10 Years Just Because Her Boyfriend Is Scared Of Birds, So He’s Accusing Her Of Choosing A Pet Over Him

For the past 10 years, this 29-year-old woman has had a male pet parrot named Mango.

She first got her bird back when she was living alone, and they’ve been best buds ever since.

To be clear, Mango is actually a talking parrot, and according to her, he has a pretty big personality.

“He can be noisy at times, but I’ve trained him to stay quiet during important moments, and overall, he’s pretty well-behaved,” she explained.

However, she’s currently in a relationship with her 31-year-old boyfriend – who she’s been dating for two years. And ever since he moved in, he’s had an issue with Mango.

She apparently told her boyfriend about her pet right at the beginning of their relationship. Yet, at the time, he didn’t spend a ton of time around Mango since they more often hung out at his home.

“Now that we’re living together, he’s expressed how uncomfortable he is with Mango,” she said.

Her boyfriend actually has a severe fear of birds, and she never knew just how serious it was. Whenever Mango flies around her place or makes loud sounds, her boyfriend becomes super anxious.

That’s why he decided to confront her recently and ask whether she’d ever consider rehoming her parrot to a family member or friend.

