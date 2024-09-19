She’s A Caterer Who Canceled Just Two Weeks Before A Couple’s Wedding Day Because The Bride Accused Her Of Flirting With The Groom

This woman is a caterer, and unfortunately, she recently had to work with a nightmarish bride. Then, she was even forced to cancel her catering services just two weeks before the bride’s big day because she actually got accused of flirting with the groom.

For some context, she had mostly communicated with the couple via email. However, they still met in person on two different occasions – once with their wedding coordinator present and once with just the three of them.

Well, during that second meeting, the bride randomly became extremely upset and went off on her for seemingly no reason.

“Enough! You are being way too cutesy and flirty with my fiancé. Stop it now!” the bride told her.

“We are getting married. Get your desperate hands off my fiancé. How would you like it if I put this in your reviews?”

She was completely caught off guard for a few reasons. First of all, she basically only spoke with the bride while planning the food for the nuptials.

“Because, in my experience with weddings, it is the woman who is in charge and who you need to please,” she reasoned.

Secondly, when she did talk to the groom, he wasn’t flirty whatsoever. All he did was compliment her on her menu items – which she thought was entirely normal.

The groom even tried to step in, too, and calm his fiancée down. Yet, the bride wasn’t hearing any of it and turned on him as well – accusing him of laughing too hard at her “lame jokes.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.