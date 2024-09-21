She’s Annoyed That Her Husband Left Her Alone With A Police Officer On The Side Of The Road To Get Food After She Was Pulled Over On Their Way Home 

This woman and her husband were heading home recently in separate cars, and they both had to pull a trailer as they traveled. She was specifically hauling an ATV and had their two medium-sized dogs in her car while her husband had a side-by-side.

But, just as they were driving down a country road, she actually got pulled over by a police officer.

At the time, her husband was right there – as they had been following each other – so he knew that she’d gotten stopped. She also claimed to have never seen the cop on the road, but the officer accused her of speeding.

“I didn’t think I was because I barely have enough power to pull this, least of all speed,” she recalled.

Even so, she didn’t try to argue with the officer and just went through the motions. As for her husband, he pulled over in front of her while she was talking to the cop.

This pushed the officer to ask whether he was with her, and she told him yes.

“Neither of us has any tickets or priors or anything like that. We live a pretty quiet, mellow life,” she explained.

Yet, while she was still talking to the officer, her husband suddenly pulled back out onto the road and drove away!

“Left me there all alone with a cop on the side of the road,” she revealed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.