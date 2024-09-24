She’s Not Attending Her Dad’s Wedding After She Overheard His Fiancée Saying Her Dad Would Be Better Off Without Her And Her Brother

This 26-year-old woman’s father is supposed to marry his fiancée Lily, who’s 40, in just one month, but she hasn’t exactly been thrilled about their engagement.

She has really tried to form a relationship with her soon-to-be stepmom, at least for the sake of her dad, but she always felt like something was off with Lily.

She could never put her finger on it, yet the way Lily interacted with her and her younger brother Thomas, who’s 23, simply felt fake. To her, it seemed as though Lily was putting on an “act.”

Then, a few weeks ago, her gut instinct was confirmed while she was over at her dad’s house for a family dinner. Everything started off okay, but by the middle of the meal, her dad stepped out for a phone call.

This left just her and Lily in the house, and Lily began talking on the phone as well. So, while she was in the other room, she overheard her dad’s fiancée completely trash-talking both her and her brother Thomas.

“I wasn’t eavesdropping, I swear. I just happened to hear it,” she explained.

“Lily was saying things like, ‘I don’t get why he still wastes time on them. They’re both adults now. He needs to cut them loose and stop babying them. They’re just in the way.'”

However, the real cherry on top was when her dad’s fiancée suggested her dad would be “better off” without her or Thomas in his life!

That understandably made her livid, and she honestly didn’t know what to do at the time – which is why she didn’t confront Lily. Rather, she waited until her dad came back inside and spilled the beans about what she’d heard.

