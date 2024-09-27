She’s The Last To Get Married Out Of Her Group And Feels Like Her Friends Are All Being Cheap Over Her Wedding

This 38-year-old woman will be marrying her fiancé, who’s also 38, next year.

But, she is the last of her friends to tie the knot, and she feels like they are all being cheap over her wedding now that her big day has finally come.

For some context, she’s been close with her group of five female friends since college, and they’ve been there for each other throughout every major life milestone – from breakups and work promotions to holidays, weddings, and babies.

Yet, while her friends were happy for her and sent her “congratulations” text messages when she shared the news that she was engaged, she still expected more.

“When everyone else got engaged, they threw them parties or went out to dinner to celebrate. They didn’t in my case,” she said.

The differences in treatment continued as she progressed with planning her wedding festivities as well. For instance, she gave her friends nearly a full year of notice regarding her bachelorette party – which she wanted to keep low-key.

She just intended to go out for dinner and drinks at one of her favorite restaurants in their city. Despite keeping it simple and giving her friends so much time to prepare for it, though, they have all begun to slowly drop out of the celebration.

Some have claimed that they can’t get a babysitter for the evening; meanwhile, others will supposedly have to work late or will be away on work trips.

The same thing is happening with her actual wedding as well, which will also be a small event. Apparently, one of her friends has already messaged in their group chat, saying it might be tough to find a babysitter.

