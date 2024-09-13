She’s Thinking Of Backing Out As Her Best Friend’s Bridesmaid Since She Simply Cannot Keep Up With All The Expenses For Her Friend’s Fancy Wedding

This 28-year-old woman and her best friend, who’s also 28, have been close ever since they were in high school.

They’ve been through absolutely everything together, so now that her friend is finally engaged, she was asked to be a bridesmaid.

“Of course, I was super excited, and I said yes,” she recalled.

But, after the planning officially began, she stated to feel seriously overwhelmed by all the financial obligations that came with being in the bridal party.

Apparently, her best friend is set on having a giant, luxurious wedding – and her high expectations for the event are reflected in all the price tags.

The bridesmaid dresses, for instance, are $300 each – not including any alterations. Plus, her friend’s bachelorette trip is going to be out of state, and each bridesmaid will have to spend at least $800 on flights, hotel accommodations, and activities.

Then, there are other little expenses in between that keep adding up, such as the bridal shower and registry gifts.

“I’ve already spent a good chunk of money, and I’m starting to stress about how I’m going to afford the rest,” she admitted.

So, she recently attempted to share her concerns with her best friend and suggested that perhaps they could throw a smaller, more low-key bachelorette party.

