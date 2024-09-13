Skip Sugary Cereals And Help Your Kids Kickstart Their Day The Right Way With These Well-Rounded Breakfast Foods

When you see students nodding off at their desks, you might think the subject material they’re learning about is just dreadfully boring. Or maybe they didn’t get enough sleep the night before.

But another reason that could be contributing to kids’ snoozing in class is that they are not starting the day with a healthy breakfast that gives them enough energy to stay awake and pay attention until lunch.

About 13 percent of school-aged kids skip breakfast in the morning, according to the American Academy for Pediatrics. For middle and high schoolers, this number jumps to 27 percent.

Eating something for breakfast is always better than nothing, but instead of supplying your kids with sugary cereals and doughnuts, try getting a more well-rounded breakfast with carbohydrates, proteins, fiber, and healthy fats on the table.

These four groups of nutrients are important for providing the brain and body with the energy that kids need to focus and get through the school day. The healthy fats will also help keep blood sugar levels consistent so that kids won’t be bouncing off the walls and then immediately crashing.

Now that kids are back to school, here are some examples of the best breakfast foods to help them have a good start to the year.

Peanut Butter Toast

Toast is one of the easiest foods to make, even on hectic mornings. Spreading a thick layer of peanut butter on toast can really increase the value of nutrients in your kids’ breakfast. Peanut butter contains high amounts of carbs, healthy fats, protein, and fiber, which keeps you full for longer.

You can even add toppings to peanut butter toast, such as berries, bananas, chia seeds, and chocolate chips.

