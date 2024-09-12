The Remains Of The Oldest Flush Toilet In The World Were Discovered By Archaeologists In China, Once Serving As An Object Of Luxury Among The Elite

Two summers ago, archaeologists in China found the remains of what is likely the oldest flush toilet in the world. It was an object of luxury that was used by elite individuals just as the country was becoming unified and growing into a powerful empire.

The toilet dates between 2,200 and 2,400 years old. It consisted of a bowl and pipes that led to an outdoor pit.

The ancient lavatory was unearthed among the ruins of a palace in the Yueyang archaeological site located in Xi’an, the capital city of Shaanxi province.

It is thought that the toilet was once situated inside the palace. The toilet was reserved for high-status officials during China’s Warring States Period, which lasted from 475 B.C. to 221 B.C.

Throughout this period, rival states battled against each other for territorial control until the Qin state bested the rest.

The first emperor of the Han dynasty (206 B.C. to A.D. 220), which followed the Qin dynasty, may also have used the commode. After each use, servants poured water into the bowl to manually flush the toilet.

“It is the first and only flush toilet to ever be unearthed in China,” said Liu Rui, a researcher from the Institute of Archaeology at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. “Everybody at the site was surprised, and then we all burst into laughter.”

The flush toilet serves as proof that the ancient Chinese valued sanitation. Before the recent discovery, the invention of the first flush toilet was credited to Sir John Harington in 1596. He was an English courtier and a godson of Elizabeth I.

Harington’s invention consisted of a raised cistern that released water through a pipe to flush away waste. It was only installed twice—once for the queen and once for his own use. The device also lacked the ability to prevent unpleasant odors from drifting back into the room.

