There Are 3 Types Of Cardinals That Make Their Homes In North America, And Here Are The Differences Between Them

For bird watchers, cardinals are among the most striking and beloved birds in North America, thanks to their bright feathers and melodic songs.

It’s always exciting to spot one of these beautiful birds in the wild. Luckily, they are easy to attract to backyards.

Plus, they are present throughout the year, so you have plenty of opportunities to observe and admire them.

Whether you are an experienced or amateur bird-watcher, there is a lot to learn about cardinals. So, here are three types of cardinals that make their homes in North America.

Northern Cardinal

The northern cardinal is the most widespread in North America. It is the most well-known and recognized type of cardinal in the United States.

Northern cardinals are commonly found in the eastern half of the United States. Their range also extends into Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and even parts of Mexico.

The males stand out for their bright red plumage, which has earned the species the nickname of “red birds.”

Female cardinals, on the other hand, are more muted in color. They have mostly brownish feathers with red accents on their tails and wings.

