These Are The Best Karaoke Songs To Include In Your Wedding If You Want Your Guests To Get Up And Sing With You

At your wedding, you want to make sure that people enjoy themselves and make the event unforgettable. One surefire way to get everyone involved is by adding karaoke to the mix. You can set up a karaoke machine to create moments of connection and fun.

If you don’t want to have karaoke at your actual wedding, you can plan it for your bachelorette party instead. Steal the spotlight by singing along to these 10 popular tunes.

This list contains mostly high-energy songs, with a few slower and sad ones sprinkled in. No matter what you choose to sing, you’ll have a blast celebrating!

“A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton

This piano-driven pop song will take you back to those simpler times of pining for your crush as he walks past you in the school hallway. According to Carlton, the song was inspired by a crush she had on a Juilliard student whom she met while attending the School of American Ballet.

“Umbrella” by Rihanna

If you’re not too confident in front of the mic, this Rihanna song will be doable for you. It fits a broad vocal range and can be sung at deeper tones, so you don’t really have to worry about trying to hit any high notes. Plus, Jay-Z’s part is always fun to rap.

“Royals” by Lorde

For this statement-making song, gather a group to sing it together. It would be like a scene out of Pitch Perfect if you could harmonize to it, but if the attempt goes south, at least it will produce lots of laughs. Some of the key lyrics are listed below.

