5 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds Perfect For People Who Want A Low-Allergen Companion

Dog Hair And Dander Can Make People With Allergies Miserable

Most people would love to have a furry friend in their lives, but dog hair and dander can make those with allergies miserable.

Thankfully, there are plenty of hypoallergenic canine breeds that can offer companionship without any coughing, itching, or nasal congestion.

Here Are 5 Hypoallergenic Dogs In Case You Want A Low-Allergen Pet

To be clear, no dogs are completely hypoallergenic. However, some breeds simply produce fewer allergens, which is why they’re better choices for those with sensitivities.

These pups tend to shed less and have lower levels of saliva proteins and dander, the factors that lead to allergic reactions.

So, here are the top five hypoallergenic dogs for prospective owners who’d like a low-allergen pet.

Poodle

Whether you like standard, miniature, or toy poodles, all three variations of this breed are actually hypoallergenic. Poodles are special in that they have low-shedding coats, meaning fewer allergens are released into the air.

That’s why poodle owners are less likely to experience allergic reactions as opposed to people who have dogs like Huskies, for instance, which shed a lot.

As for their temperament, poodles are known to be great pups for people of all ages. They’re easy to train, incredibly smart, and have a lot of energy. They will need a good amount of exercise, but they enjoy being around their family and make great loyal companions.

Portuguese Water Dog

These pups actually have waterproof, non-shedding coats, making them great hypoallergenic pets. Yes, their hair is thick and could be curly or wavy, but they don’t have an undercoat.

Plus, since Portuguese water dogs have hair as opposed to fur, it will keep growing out until trimmed and produce less dander.

If you’d like to adopt this breed, keep in mind that it is considered high-energy and does best with active owners. Portuguese water dogs are also awesome with children and make great additions to families.

Bichon Frise

The Bichon Frise might be small, but the breed is sturdy and has a big personality. The best part? This dog’s coat is low-shedding and hypoallergenic.

These pups look like teddy bears and are known for their affectionate and intelligent personalities. They’re incredibly fun-loving and easygoing.

That fact, coupled with their hypoallergenic coat, makes them an ideal pet for anyone, from young parents with kids to older couples.

Basenji

The basenji is actually an ancient dog breed that was once used as hunting dogs in early Africa and Egypt. Then, during the 1940s, these dogs made their way to the United States and have stolen the hearts of pet owners ever since.

These dogs are very adaptable and can thrive while living in either an apartment or a house as long as they get enough exercise.

The basenji also has a super short and hypoallergenic coat that’s perfect for those prone to allergic reactions.

Maltese

Last but certainly not least is the Maltese, an adorable and affectionate breed. Despite their longer and silkier coats, this pup is also hypoallergenic.

Since the Maltese only has a single coat of hair that sheds minimally, owners will experience less severe allergies compared to pups with heavier shedding double coats.

These dogs are also beloved for their friendly nature. They are known to be gentle, trusting, and extremely smart. Maltese pups enjoy playing a lot and learning tricks, too.