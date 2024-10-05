5 Must-Buy Items You Should Swipe Up At Estate Sales

While some people like to save their weekend afternoons for farmer’s markets or strolls in the park, others know that estate sales are where it’s at.

These treasure troves are often packed with bargains and unique finds. It just takes a thoughtful eye to determine what you can pass on versus what’s a “must-buy.”

Keep in mind that estate sales can be competitive, too, so you have to act fast when you encounter something you potentially want to purchase.

This process can be both exhilarating and intimidating. To make it a bit easier, here are the top items you should always buy if you spot them at an estate sale in good condition.

Jewelry

The first thing on this list has to be jewelry. The variety of pieces tends to vary significantly from estate sale to estate sale as well, which makes the hunt even more exciting.

You might encounter older, vintage jewels with a higher price tag or more modern pieces.

Either way, whether you’re searching for a birthday present, engagement ring, or something special for yourself, don’t forget to check out the jewelry and swipe up whatever stands out.

Vintage Dishware And Kitchen Appliances

