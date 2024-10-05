5 Types Of Hydrangeas You Should Avoid Pruning In The Fall

Hydrangeas are a favorite among gardeners for a reason. Not only are they stunning with a touch of whimsy, they’re also quite hardy plants.

But that doesn’t mean you should prune them whenever. In fact, you can actually hinder future growth if you opt to prune various types of hydrangeas in the fall.

That’s because certain varieties bloom on existing branches during the fall and winter. In other words, you will essentially cut off the blooms for the next growing season if you prune the plant too heavily in the autumn months.

So, here are five hydrangea types that should never be cut back in the fall.

Bigleaf Hydrangeas

The best time to prune bigleaf hydrangeas is in late winter or early spring, prior to any new growth.

If you’re wondering what to do with those flowers that turned brown toward the end of the summer, simply leave them be.

These blooms will serve as a protection against the chill and frost of winter as younger buds start to show up on the plant.

Then, once the time to prune has arrived, just trim any dead, spent flowers until you hit the final healthy leaves.

