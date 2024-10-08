A Small Prehistoric Settlement And Human Remains From The Roman Era Were Uncovered During Construction Work In England

The remnants of a small prehistoric settlement were uncovered during ongoing construction work at a site in southwestern England.

Additionally, there were some human remains from the Roman era. The site was owned by Rolls-Royce, a British aerospace and defense firm that develops complex power solutions in Filton, Bristol.

The findings emerged while the AOC Archaeology Group was conducting investigations. The group had been carrying out trial trenching work, which is a way of examining a site quickly to see if it contains anything of archaeological significance before digging deeper into the ground.

The archaeologists identified a double-ditched enclosure at the northern end of the prehistoric settlement, as well as a number of pottery shards and postholes. Postholes indicate that wooden posts or poles in the space have decayed.

These discoveries suggest that one or possibly several small, simple structures once stood there. They probably housed a close, tight-knit community that modestly lived off the land.

A small enclosure that was likely used for keeping animals and multiple small pits were also documented. The community might have practiced farming and animal husbandry to a certain extent.

To the north of the settlement were the remains of an individual who is believed to have lived sometime during the Roman era. The nature of the burial appeared to be rushed and impersonal. It was also solitary and unmarked.

As a result, the archaeologists assumed that the individual was not well-known or well-liked by the people who had settled in the area. The individual may have even been a criminal.

“The discovery of a small prehistoric settlement and human remains was certainly unexpected and has been an exciting chapter in our Bristol site improvements, sparking curiosity and enthusiasm among our team,” said George Mitchell, Rolls-Royce’s vice president of infrastructure, U.K. and Ireland early life cycle defense.

