After Discovering He’s Not His Son’s Biological Father, He Exposed His Wife For Cheating And Said He Wants Nothing To Do With A Child That Isn’t His

This man and his wife have been together for nine years and married for six years. However, he recently found out that he’s not actually the biological father of his 5-year-old son.

The news came out after he discovered his wife had cheated on him, and he decided to take a paternity test behind her back. Once the results were confirmed, he was understandably livid and confronted his wife.

He called her every name in the book, and she was sobbing, trying to explain how she never wanted to break up their “happy family of three.”

“And I asked her why did she cheat on me. She explained that we had a very nasty argument back in the day, so she hooked up with someone, and it was just a one-time fling, and she has been loyal to me,” he revealed.

His wife admitted to having doubts about him being their son’s biological father, too. Yet, she decided to continue with her pregnancy and never said anything since she was supposedly “happy seeing him happy.”

He didn’t care about that, though, and made it clear that he was divorcing his wife. On top of that, he stated that he did not want to be involved in their son’s life anymore.

She begged him not to break up their family and claimed he was still his son’s dad.

“And I have been a wonderful father and a husband, so I should forgive her and not let ‘DNA’ destroy our lives,” he added.

Despite that, he still left, and his wife proceeded to blow up his phone. At first, he also decided not to tell anyone about her infidelity or their son’s true father.

However, he eventually became so furious that he spilled the beans to everyone, and some of their relatives took his side.

